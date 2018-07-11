I recently read an article, “A new model for affordable housing in North Charleston?” concerning a foundation associated with Charity Baptist Church, which is asking the city of North Charleston to donate properties it owns so the foundation can build houses and apartments on it and rent them out.
That sounds like a good deal, but it made me wonder. If the church is a nonprofit organization and its starts renting out properties donated to the church, does that disqualify it as a nonprofit organization?
Robert L. Minter
Mimosa Street
North Charleston