An adult tantrum is now adequate to close down the federal government.
What is the role played by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in all this? He allowed a normal, constitutional hearing to drag on to the next election, as he did with the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice — a purely political miscarriage of justice.
He did not explain to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump the importance of traditions, such as publicly submitting his tax return immediately after nomination, or neglecting to put his businesses in a private trust to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest.
He helped create a princeling with no principles to guide him. What a gift by Sen. McConnell to an unprincipled candidate.
Trump liked it, and it led to a secret meeting with Putin and how Putin swore to Trump there was no collusion in the election.
Trump said the same thing about the Saudi crown prince, denying any connection between his reluctance to place blame for a journalist’s death and our arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
All of his denials lack veracity. Our Constitution doesn’t cover what to do when a president throws a temper tantrum.
Auvo Kemppinen
Lake Moultrie Drive
Bonneau