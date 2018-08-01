The Dorchester County animal shelter Dorchester Paws and many of the rescue organizations in the area are dealing with a serious situation. Many of the shelters and rescue operations are full, and it is sad to say that some of the animals may have to be euthanized.
Before you can adopt from any of the rescues or shelters, the animal must be spayed, neutered and chipped. This helps stop overpopulation. Shelters in Berkeley and Colleton counties and most of the shelters up to Florence County are full.
Some of the reasons for the full shelters are irresponsible owners and lost dogs whose owners cannot be found due to their pets not being chipped. Some are stolen, and backyard breeders contribute to overpopulation. There are many animals that need good homes.
Adding to the problem in Dorchester County is a business that will be allowed to sell puppies that have not been spayed or neutered. People who buy these puppies will be educated about spay/neutering, but some won’t heed the advice and want to breed them to make money.
It’s a horrible life for an animal to be used as a breeding machine. These puppies will be sitting in crates for long periods without being walked.
Dorchester County Council just gave Dorchester Paws $1 million for a bigger shelter that will include a low-cost public spay/neuter clinic and a bigger adoption facility that will help to combat pet overpopulation.
We should follow California, New Jersey and Florida where shelters are allowed to sell only rescue dogs. Rescue, adopt, foster and love.
Donna Romeo
Blair Road
Summerville