I really appreciate the Oct. 7 editorial about I-526. Funny how we can ignore current road and traffic problems in a misguided attempt to build yet another highway that will just add to the problems.
Truer words were never spoken: “Charleston County cannot pave its way out of traffic congestion.”
With the region continuing to grow like a major city, why in heaven’s name are we not improving and upgrading our mass transit system?
Fewer cars, better roads, improved flooding control. These are what our tax dollars should be spent on.
Thank you, Joe Qualey and Dickie Schweers, for speaking up for us.
Carol Dotterer
Robert E. Lee Boulevard
Charleston