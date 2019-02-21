As a new North Charleston resident, I read the Feb. 20 editorial about Patriot Boulevard with great interest. The “high quality” sidewalks along Patriot Boulevard are hardly that. In many cases, they’re not even 3-feet wide and have many uneven or broken sections. The curb cuts for disabled residents are crumbling at many intersections.
Construction along Patriot Boulevard for the aquatics center, the 274 apartment homes and an industrial building makes several sections impassable.
I am an avid road cyclist and was disappointed that nowhere in the editorial is it suggested that bikes could be a viable option for going to the shopping center on Westcott Boulevard. If the sidewalks were wider, or there were a real bike lane, residents along Patriot Boulevard could arrive at the shopping center safely via bike.
Though the apartments on Patriot Boulevard are not the cause of traffic congestion, they will certainly contribute to it. The new apartments will equate to at least 548 daily car trips along Patriot Boulevard, and that assumes that each unit has only one car and it leaves and enters the complex only once a day.
If Patriot Boulevard is to be widened, please consider adding bike lanes so some of the car trips could be replaced by bike trips. Also consider adding bus lanes so that as the area becomes more densely populated the residents will have choices other than personal vehicles.
Patricia Bellock
Colonial Chatsworth Circle
North Charleston