Management of the accreted land on Sullivan’s Island has been controversial and approaches have been debated for years. In particular, a compromise approach has focused on a solution to do something and see what happens. But ignored in this discussion is how the vegetation and trees in accreted land, in concert with the dunes, form our very best protection from hurricanes, storm surge, erosion and flooding.
Since our Barrier Islands are the first line of defense for greater Charleston and because we all share in escalating insurance costs and re-nourishment projects, decisions on Sullivan’s Island affect all of Greater Charleston.
On Tuesday, October 16 Sullivan’s Island Town Council will be voting to approve removal of 75-100 percent of the vegetation and all trees under 3" in diameter (6” diameter if some council members have their way) in an arbitrary designed area immediately in front of selected homeowners called the Transition Zone.
In 2017 Charleston County ranked the top10 hazards for which our communities should be preparing: sea level rise, hurricanes and floods. Yet threat of fire (a distant eighth on that list), ocean views, rats, snakes and mosquitoes have led all discussions for the management of this critical storm protection barrier.
FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommend to never remove critical natural surge obstructions; and if anything add more. Sullivan’s Island council should not just hear from concerned residents but all who recognize that any tropical storm damages us all.
Rick Reed
Flag Street
Sullivan's Island