The Brian Hicks column, “Higher education has an unsustainable model, and unattainable for many,” presents only one side of a complex issue, notably the doom-and-gloom version of higher education in South Carolina that has been promoted by the state’s Commission on Higher Education.
Much like CHE’s consistent assertions that the state’s public universities are largely, if not solely, to blame for rising college costs, the column laid the financial challenges facing some students and their families squarely at the feet of rising tuition without sharing the entire story.
One can’t talk about tuition price without fully discussing the actual cost of attendance. At Clemson, for example, the typical incoming freshman paid about $5,600 in tuition last year — only 36 percent of the posted tuition price — thanks to strong support from the General Assembly through the South Carolina Education Lottery and increased private fundraising by the university.
Then, there’s the matter of student debt. While debt is a serious issue for some students, instances of in-state undergraduate students leaving public universities with $70,000 - $100,000 in debt, as stated by Hicks, are rare.
In fact, the median student debt at Clemson for newly minted graduates is zero. More than half of Clemson’s students graduate without debt. For those who do finance part of their education, the average debt is only a small fraction of the eye-popping numbers CHE likes to share.
Clemson is appreciative of the base funding it receives from the state Legislature, especially during the latest session, which allowed the university to hold tuition increases for in-state students below the rate of inflation. That said, there is no escaping the fact that state base-funding per Clemson student is less than half of what the University of Georgia receives and less than a third of what UNC Chapel Hill receives from their legislatures.
In response to that challenge, Clemson has worked tirelessly to rein in its costs and to find efficiencies wherever it can. As a result, Clemson’s operating costs per full-time student have fallen 16 percent over the past decade when adjusted for inflation, and are now 40 percent lower than the average of the other top 25 universities as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.
Affordability and access to a high-quality college education are serious issues that deserve serious discussion, and universities undoubtedly have a role to play in ensuring that South Carolinians can attend college.
Playing the “blame game” without a full airing of the facts and challenges surrounding higher education’s financial model, however, is not conducive to finding a solution.
Mark Land
Vice President
University Relations
Clemson University
Clemson