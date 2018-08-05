After a two-year investigation and millions of taxpayer dollars spent, there has been no proof that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to get elected. What is known is that the Clinton campaign and the DNC paid millions of dollars for a “dossier” full of nonsense and lies to damage Trump.
It is evident that high-level government employees within the FBI and Justice Department exploited this misinformation to open an illegal investigation into the Trump campaign.
We also know that partisan members of our government’s intelligence community leaked these lies to members of the media and the Democratic Party, who peddled this nonsense as truth.
They leaked this misinformation immediately before the presidential election in the hope Trump would be defeated. Thankfully, a majority of Americans were not fooled.
Steve Vettel
Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
Charleston