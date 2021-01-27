Letter about policeman's help wins Golden Pen

Among the defining issues of 2020 were the protests and riots that sprang from the killings of black people at the hands of police.

Florence H. Eldridge's Dec. 6 letter to the editor reminds us that as awful and unacceptable as acts of police brutality are, most police officers are out there to help and protect citizens but their actions don't get a lot of attention. That is why her letter was selected as the winner of December's Golden Pen award.

On Oct. 19, Ms. Eldridge's son was on his way to work at the Medical University of South Carolina at night when he had car trouble. After exiting I-26 onto Rutledge Avenue, he found that his tire was in shreds.

After contacting his mother, he turned on his emergency lights and called 911 for help. A police officer was there within minutes. The tire was changed, the officer and the young man shook hands and went their separate ways.

The reason Ms. Eldridge wanted to share this story is because her son is black and the officer is white.

"We hear about bad actions by some police officers, but I wanted to share my gratitude of this wonderful story," she wrote. "My son forgot to get the officer’s name, but to our family he is a hero. He was doing his job, which is not an easy one."

The Golden Pen is awarded monthly. Winners also are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.