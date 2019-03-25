Some South Carolina legislators can’t seem to stop playing politics with women’s lives. A bill moving through the S.C. House would ban abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected. This is essentially a ban on abortion. By the time a woman is able to confirm her pregnancy, it will be too late. She will be forced to go through with a pregnancy — no matter her circumstances. Similar bills in other states are being stopped by the courts because they are fundamentally unconstitutional.
The vast majority of South Carolinians believe that abortion should remain legal. But extremist politicians think they can score political points without consequences because the bans primarily affect women, especially low-income women and women of color who have the least political and economic power in our state.
With South Carolina ranking at the bottom in nearly every indicator of women’s health and well-being, one would hope our elected officials would direct their energy and that of the state into efforts to increase women’s access to health care and economic opportunities. Instead, by interfering with deeply personal decisions about parenting and health care, they seek to turn South Carolina into a police state for women of reproductive age.
Enough is enough. It is time to stop these craven and callous attacks on women’s health.
Ann Warner
CEO, WREN
Womens Rights And Empowerment
Main Street
Columbia