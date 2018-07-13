My husband and I were invited by friends to an Ann Caldwell program at the Pinckney Historic Site on Long Point Road on July 7. This program was free and open to the public.
Ms. Caldwell was there to greet everyone before and after the concert. She entertained us with her family stories of growing up in Denmark and Charleston. It was enthralling to hear a story followed by a song about the tale. Ann made the stories seem like they happened to her yesterday. Her beautiful voice carried us back through her life.
Being from "off," it was most informative about what life was like in the South. The setting was under huge live oak trees that only helped a bit with the heat.
After the concert, I was greeted by Ann with a warm hug as I told her how I much I enjoyed her performance. If you have never attended her programs, find out where she performs. I encourage you to attend.
Sarah Blum
Olympia Fields Lane
Mount Pleasant