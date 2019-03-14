I don’t understand how anyone would want to disturb the rural flavor of the junction at Riverland Drive and Central Park Road. We who live in the area prefer the oak-lined roads remain as they are.
Some want to destroy this quiet corner with a “dog bone” roundabout. To build such an unnecessary thing would require people to give up parts of their property and our stately old oaks to be removed. The cost would be staggeringly high.
Why would anyone give this plan credence?
The answer to traffic congestion is simple and cost-effective. Give us a stoplight. It’s a solution we on James Island can live with.
There are signs along the roads with pleas to simply give us a stoplight. It’s what locals want. Building a roundabout would have a destructive effect on our peaceful area.
I thought our representatives wanted the least expensive solution. That would be a traffic light.
If the roundabout is chosen to prepare us for more traffic to come, it can only mean that I-526 will not be funded. If it is, then give us a traffic light to help move the cars until I-526 can take some of the traffic off our roads.
These are my thoughts as a native saddened by threats to our scenic highways and peaceful communities.
Alfred F. Croucher III
Kell Place
Charleston