This has nothing to do with politics, our president or the economy. It is a story about a beautiful little duck named Doug.
When I moved to an area in Summerville, I was heartbroken about having to give up my beloved Yorkie, Georgia, because of serious health problems. A maintenance man doing small tasks for me told me about Doug.
I sold my home in 2017 and moved here. That year I lost my brother, fell and broke my shoulder and was then hospitalized with GI bleeding.
I was very emotional the day the maintainence man told me Doug’s brothers and sisters were killed by a coyote. Doug moved to the area with his owner who had a nice home at the lake.
I always enjoyed feeding him and the Canadian geese. Doug is so popular and he and his little buddies get fed daily by residents. I enjoy walking along a trail and watching him.
Doug helped me recover fully and have hope in my heart again.
Jeri Burch
Wescott Boulevard
Summerville