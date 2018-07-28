Reading a recent letter regarding family separations, I know what the writer meant.
I lived in Birkenhead, England, during World War II and when my school was demolished, we were evacuated to North Wales for safety.
I have a very old picture of us. We rode a train for a very long time with name tags on our coats. My sister was 5 and I was 7. Almost 80 years ago and it is still very much a memory.
When we reached Penrhyndeudraeth, we stayed in a big house on the side of a mountain. One day my mother came to visit and found out the dreadful conditions we were living in. The government was paying for us to stay there. With the help of the local policeman, we hid our belongings at a house and sneaked out in the middle of the night and down the mountain.
We made it to the train station and then the long journey home. And to the daily bombings.
Shelagl M. Lammers
Sandra Lane
Ladson