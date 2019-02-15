I was saddened to learn of the passing of Fred Stroble, but heartened by the article in the Feb. 12 edition of the paper celebrating his life.
I knew Fred through my work as a clerk for Judge Falcon Hawkins almost 30 years ago. Though my tenure was a brief two years, Fred always remembered me, and it was a pleasure to catch up with him on the occasions when I was at the federal courthouse.
He was a true gentleman, kind in nature, smartly dressed, a ready smile and with so many stories to tell. As my grandfather would say, “He was a prince of a fellow.” The Charleston community has lost a great figure. I will miss him greatly.
Chip Emge
Logan Street
Charleston