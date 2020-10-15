Letter: A plan of complete destruction

Make no mistake: The plan approved by Sullivan’s Island Town Council by a 4-3 margin is not a Management Plan: It is a plan of complete destruction. The Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station is slated to be clear cut.
Some people see vegetation as both an inconvenience and a barrier to a better view. I see vegetation as a thriving ecosystem.
Nature follows its own clock. The butterflies emerge from their chrysalises the same time each year. The plants flower when their pollinators are abundant. The migratory birds arrive when the caterpillars grow fat and lazy. Metallic blue and green dragonflies pass through in early-September. Like clockwork, nagging gray catbirds flood the station in early-October. November brings thousands of migrating Monarch butterflies, which arrive when the groundsel is in bloom.
Thousands of plant and animal species are intricately dependent upon on each other for mere survival. Mysteriously, they understand time and space far better than humans, despite our artificial technologies.
Here is what I foresee in the near future if we do not act now: Human equipment racks the landscape. Hundreds of thousands of native plants are pulverized. Insect populations plummet. Thousands of hungry birds arrive looking for plump caterpillars, but there simply aren’t enough to go around. Thousands of birds will leave their stopover site undernourished. Many of them will starve before they reach the tropics. Monarchs will arrive in November, but the groundsel shrubs will be gone. Many Monarchs will die before reaching their destination.
We must act now.
Sarah Díaz
Middle Street
Sullivan's Island