Our community was rocked last week when an 11-year-old Danish girl was tragically killed while visiting our city with her parents and two brothers.
As Danish consul for South Carolina, I had the duty of assisting the family and coordinating the myriad administrative details involved in returning them to Denmark and coordinating the return of the remains.
Before boarding their first flight for home, the family asked me to relay their sincere thanks to the individuals and agencies that provided assistance in the minutes, hours and days after the accident.
To the first responders, the staff, nurses and doctors at MUSC, Chief Luther Reynolds and the dedicated officers of the Charleston Police Department, including those in the Victim Services Program, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of City Council, Coroner Rae Wooten and her deputies, the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, the employees of McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, the staff at the Dewberry Hotel, airport executive Paul Campbell and the staff at Charleston International Airport, and all other individuals (too numerous to mention here) who provided such caring support for the family in the aftermath of the accident — thank you.
I also wish to thank the members of the news media for respecting the family’s privacy while they began to process their irreplaceable loss.
In the face of an unbelievable tragedy, I personally was witness to the true character of our community. Each time I called to ask for help for the family, the response was not only “yes,” but followed by, “what else do you need?”
Despite their grief, the genuine caring and concern shown by everyone was certainly not lost on the family. Nor was it lost on the representatives of the Danish government both here and in Denmark.
We are all privileged to live in such a wonderful community.
Bradish J. Waring
Consul
Kingdom of Denmark
King Street
Charleston