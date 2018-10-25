Have we ever seen such widespread immorality among the leaders of the world?
In the last two years we have seen North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tied to the death of his half-brother; Russian President Vladimir Putin implicated in the death of a British citizen; the leaders of Brazil and Argentina brought down by corruption; Syrian President Bashar Assad bombing his own cities; Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman try to explain the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi; President Donald Trump pass the 5,000 lie mark; General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping putting tens of thousands of Uyghurs in “re-education” camps.
And those are just some of the most notable items. None of these people will be brought to justice because they are the elite or in positions of absolute power.
A student of history will tell you this is nothing new. Male elites have always leaned toward the immoral. Winning and getting your way is the name of the game. Even some church leaders can’t seem to keep their hands off of little boys or resist using God to back their political views.
What has changed in America is the pretension of moral conduct. With so many blatant bad examples, otherwise inexcusable behavior has become acceptable. Say goodbye to the America we once knew. We used to at least give lip service to doing the right thing. Now the gold standard is “plausible deniability.”
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant