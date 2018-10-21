At Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Oct. 8 swearing-in ceremony, all of the Supreme Court justices sat in the front row and heard Kavanaugh say he respects Article III of the Constitution and knows the Supreme Court is a nonpartisan body that sits on a bench, not across an aisle. He said he “will always be a team player and all that come before him will be treated with respect and with the rule of law and the Constitution of the United States.”
On the prior Friday, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan sat on the speaker’s platform at the Princeton conference “She Roars.” It was a perfect moment to welcome the incoming Justice Kavanaugh to the bench and to “cross the aisle.” They had the perfect moment to set themselves above “the fray,” as they called it, just as President Donald Trump did, to acknowledge the despicable confirmation process and apologize for what Judge Kavanaugh had to endure.
I don’t recall in either of their confirmation processes that they ever had to defend their virginity, nor do I recall them having to defend themselves against an uncorroborated witness.
But they disappointed and saddened me by not taking the high road and exhibiting sincerity in welcoming Justice Kavanaugh to the bench and “to the team,” as he said in his confirmation remarks.
Instead, they threw down the gauntlet and said the court could be viewed as divided, and that the confirmation process hurt the court because of the politics. And what politicians could that be? They reopened the wound and raised the partisan issues. I hope their robes are not cut from the same cloth as Dianne Feinstein’s and they don’t have anything hiding up their sleeves.
Diane E. Smith
Barrier Island Court
Mount Pleasant