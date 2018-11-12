Nationalism is back at the forefront after President Donald Trump declared he is indeed a nationalist.
There is a significant difference between a patriot and a nationalist. The former represents someone who is proud of the country for what it does and exemplifies.
Contrast this with a nationalist’s pride that persists no matter what the country does — a comparative of responsibility versus blind loyalty and arrogance.
White supremacy is on the rise here and across Western Europe. Increasing numbers of whites are susceptible to the populist allure and notion that whites are fighting for their survival and under threat from immigrants who corrupt their culture and values. The seductive populist message is that “globalists” steal jobs and suppress wages.
Nationalists allege feminism encourages abortion to decimate the white race.
The desire to belong is ubiquitous, and isolated, angry, scared white folks are easy recruits. Even on campuses, young white males perceive affirmative action and gender equality as threats to job access and status.
Putin has been playing this game since oil prices crashed. To foster national unity, he needed an enemy. So began his courting of the church, traditional values and reinforcement of white Russian identity to solidify power. He expanded this into Ukraine, Georgia and Europe, reportedly supporting nationalist groups in France and elsewhere.
It’s time for us to realize the creeping danger here. As we mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1 and its causes, let’s learn the causal lesson of that devastation and how it led to the shocking events 20 years later.
David J. Waldron
Galera Lane
Mount Pleasant