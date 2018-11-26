The holiday season has started and for some it is a difficult period fraught with illness, loneliness or despair where hope has been extinguished and fear has taken hold.
The front-page story in the Thanksgiving edition about a child clinging to life as the system denies her a chance for a kidney transplant is a moral outrage and certainly brings to mind a quote by the Charles Dickens character Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”: “If they would rather die, they had better do it and decrease the surplus population.”
This child was born to this world innocently, a citizen of the United States, unaware of the difficulties ahead, and is being denied a right to live a normal life. The system has failed her with an absurd excuse that her family unit does not meet its standards, and hence she is doomed to a death pool.
How can we sit here as this joyous season unfolds and not feel a moral outrage is being committed on this poor, suffering child? We can close our eyes and ignore it and pretend we are safe since it is not us — but it is us, and all of us have responsibility for this child and many more like her.
The system cannot dictate life or death unless we, as part of that system, allow it to happen. We must voice our disgust, push aside our safety and comfort and force greed and want to take a back seat.
This child and her mother need hope that the future can be changed. For the sake of our community and the God we worship, put that child on the transplant list so that “hope springs eternal” for this family this holiday season. Let your opinion be heard to void this travesty.
Bruce L. Pepchinski
