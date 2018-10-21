Joseph Warren was an American Revolutionary patriot and physician who lived in Boston. He died on Breeds Hill in 1775 as a private soldier serving on the line with a musket in his hands even though he was a major general in the Continental Army and could have served safely behind the lines.
Gubernatorial candidate James Smith resigned his commission as an officer in the Army National Guard to enlist in the Army in order to become a soldier and serve in combat in Afghanistan.
In a speech given by Joseph Warren in 1775, he said, “You are to decide the important question, on which rest the happiness and liberty of millions yet unborn. Act worthy of yourselves.”
Joseph Warren is not a man of our times; Jim Smith is.
Douglas de Vlaming
