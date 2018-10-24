Much has been written about socialism recently, and particularly about politicians advocating a form of democratic socialism. But I detect an erroneous notion in the debate about socialism vs. capitalism that it is an “either/or” situation.
No one advocating democratic socialism is suggesting that socialism replace capitalism, only that there be a workable balance between the two that ensures that the vital needs of the American people are met. If private enterprise, the free market, cannot or will not meet those needs, government has an important role to play.
Another notion I’d like to dispel is that the United States is a purely capitalist society. Our economic system is a hybrid of capitalism and socialism. Socialism can be defined as taxpayer funds being used collectively to benefit society as a whole, regardless of income, contribution or ability.
Based on that definition, socialism is responsible for everything from the military, highways, public libraries, public schools, unemployment insurance, FEMA, OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control. Let’s not forget Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Socialism is not a dirty word, nor is capitalism. We need both to ensure a just society.
Robert J. Prahl
Eastern Isle Avenue
Summerville