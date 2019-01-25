Jennifer Berry Hawes’ moving Jan. 20 story about the life and agonizing death of Bob DeVey carried an essential message: It should be a human right for people suffering unbearably from a terminal illness to get medical help to end their lives.
A Gallup poll in 2018 found that 72 percent of Americans say that doctors should be able to help terminally ill patients die. Six states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical aid in dying. Unfortunately, no doctor in South Carolina may legally prescribe the pills to do that.
South Carolina’s legislators have yielded to voters who insist their religious rules prohibit medical aid in dying, and so those religious values must apply by law to everyone, including people with other faiths or none.
The consequences of this situation arise from desperation. Knowing there will be no help at the end when needed, some people keep a supply of toxic pills or even a loaded gun to be able to end their lives when suffering becomes unbearable. Others just stop eating and drinking, a prolonged and miserable way to die.
Many look for information and help from the organizations Compassion & Choices or Final Exit. But it is likely that far more people, like Bob DeVey, linger on indefinitely through pain and indignity.
As an atheist and secular humanist with no religious beliefs, I believe it is my right to be able to make my own decision about such a personal and important matter.
All South Carolinians, religious or not, should have the legal right to make that choice.
Sharon Fratepietro
George Street
Charleston