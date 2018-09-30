We need to recognize that China is a hopeless case when it comes to trade. For three decades now they have stalled and made unfilled promises to open their markets to free trade, value their currency correctly, and quit stealing intellectual property. They think that because their economy is big enough that they can do without us and continue their unfair ways.
This kind of cheating seems to be genetic in the Chinese government. Now they are claiming most of the South China Sea as theirs, against all international law. And they have built military bases on islands dredged up from the shoals. The only morals the Chineses seem to understand is raw power. I hope that Donald Trump does not "compromise" with the Chinese. Compromise is a Chinese word for victory.
