I have met the face of SCE&G. Gary Hills, a lineman for my power company, is a kind and generous gentleman.
Recently, with a box of lights, my large ladder, and my 10-foot bamboo stick, I started hanging Christmas lights in my Holly tree in the front yard. I have been putting lights in this tree for 20 years, much to the delight of my children.
Around the time I came to the fourth or fifth string, standing on the top step of the ladder, right where a dozen danger stickers were warning me not to stand, holding lights in one hand, stick in the other, over the street, on one foot, I heard a truck stop. A deep voice quietly drifted out of the cab of the truck, politely asking; why in the world was I trying to break my neck?
Gary Hills stepped out of his SCE&G truck, introduced himself, and explained that he was on his lunch break and was headed to get something to eat when he saw the sideshow of my tree light hanging. He immediately offered to help.
At the proverbial end of my line, ladder, and stick, I tried half-heartedly to decline. Gary insisted. He gently picked up a string and began the process of helping me. His stick and ladder were much longer and bigger than mine. We started where I had ended, and we quietly and methodically worked for an hour or so on my family's holiday tradition.
I was concerned about Gary's time and lunch and company assets. He was not. He was only concerned about me.
The work done, we stood in my yard and admired our efforts. My children would have another year of lights and I was safe from assuredly broken bones. I tried to give Gary a few dollars to take his own wife and kids to dinner. He refused, repeatedly, quietly telling me that his help that day came from his heart, and a couple of dollars would take that joy away from him.
I silently questioned how this wonderful man came to help me, a stranger; his only concern, for me, my safety, and my children's Christmas tradition.
SCE&G should be proud of Gary Hills. I am proud of my power company for having employees like Gary. Every evening, when the timer clicks on, and Johnny Electron races through the extension cords and the strings of light that illuminate my 20-year-old Holly tree, I think of Gary and his quiet Christmas gift.
Crayton Walters
King Street
Mount Pleasant