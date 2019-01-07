As we usher in 2019, I want to reflect on a fantastic year and thank every person who donated to Palmetto Goodwill, supported our events, shopped in our stores or volunteered their time.
We are proud that more than 90 cents of every dollar we generate from our business services and the sale of used clothing and donated items is used to provide job training and employment services in the communities we serve.
We are even more proud that our Mission Services saw more than 3,000 people placed into new jobs during 2018 — a new record for our Goodwill. We also moved more people through our training programs than ever before.
None of this would be possible without community support in the form of donations, volunteers and all the thrift shoppers out there. On behalf of our board of directors, employees, partner agencies and, most importantly, the people we serve, thank you.
We are grateful for your contributions and continued support and we promise to make 2019 even more successful.
Robert Smith
President and CEO
Palmetto Goodwill
