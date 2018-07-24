My dad and I went to True Value Hardware on Folly Road. My dad went to get an air filter.
We were going to buy some watermelons, but the seeds were $2.99. We only had a $1. I asked my dad if he could lend me $2, but he had no more cash.
There was a nice man in the store and he gave me $5. There was a Take-a-penny, Leave-a-penny and a Pet Helpers thing on the counter. I put a penny in the Take-a-penny, Leave-a-penny and I put $1.50 in the Pet Helper’s one.
One good deed for another.
Jo Norris
Oakcrest Drive
Charleston