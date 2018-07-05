There’s a reasonable chance that the next Supreme Court confirmation will see the Republican Congress once again torn between “moderates” and “tea-partiers” to an extent that renders them unable, despite the customary threats and harangues from the White House, to agree upon a “Goldilocks” candidate for confirmation.
This would afford Democrats an opportunity to leverage their numbers to bend more moderate Republican colleagues toward a less closed-minded candidate — only, of course, if this president is actually willing to propose such a candidate.
This opportunity would pose a challenge to congressional Democrats. It would provide a strong but bipartisan objective that could compel the badly needed re-shaping of its leadership and moderate the excesses of the “conservative” court that would result from the confirmation of any Trump nominee.
We’ll see in coming months whether Democrats, as they campaign to hold and win congressional seats, can stop crying “foul” and engage seriously in establishing a beachhead of realistic, constructive new leadership to muster support for their more generous legislative agenda. It is time for the Democratic Party to adapt or retire from the battlefield.
Philip Snead
North Edgewater Drive
Charleston