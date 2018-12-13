Recently, I hosted my book club for our Christmas dinner at Charleston Grill in Belmond Charleston Place. The setting was beautiful, and the wine and appetizers were perfect.
Just before the entrees were served, one of our members received a message that her 1-year-old grandson was in an ambulance on the way to the pediatric emergency room at MUSC.
Grill manager Graham Flanary whisked her to one of the hotel limousines, which took her straight to MUSC to meet her daughter and family. Belmond refused payment for the ride as well as her entree. The management’s grace and courtesy in this frightening situation made all of us feel better.
After receiving word that the child was stable after having a seizure, we were able to finish the marvelous meal.
Charleston Grill is fortunate to have Graham Flanary as one of its fine managers along with Mickey Bakst. They are truly a class act.
Carol Graf, M.D.
Plantation View
Charleston