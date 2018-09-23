My dad, Fred Smith, is at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community. He went to the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., for Hurricane Florence.

While he was still at Kanuga, I wanted to wish him happy birthday.

Bill Trawick, president and CEO of Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community, called me on his cellphone and put Dad on his phone so I could do that.

I want to thank Mr. Trawick for his thoughtfulness and to let everyone in the community know what a wonderful person he is.

Scott Hood

Legare Street

Charleston