My dad, Fred Smith, is at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community. He went to the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., for Hurricane Florence.
While he was still at Kanuga, I wanted to wish him happy birthday.
Bill Trawick, president and CEO of Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community, called me on his cellphone and put Dad on his phone so I could do that.
I want to thank Mr. Trawick for his thoughtfulness and to let everyone in the community know what a wonderful person he is.
Scott Hood
Legare Street
Charleston