The Nov. 3 Post and Courier article by Paul Bowers on teaching students to guard against hurricane complacency was well-meaning, but there is a much better way to go about this. Issuing a mandatory evacuation order five and a half days ahead of a storm that made landfall almost 200 miles away, exactly where forecasters said it would, was shortsighted and ill-advised.
This order caused an economic disaster for those who could least afford a week off without pay. After Florence, I heard many people say they would never evacuate again. So the next time a storm approaches, people will be less likely to follow Gov. Henry McMaster’s direction because of a lack of faith in his leadership abilities.
It has been proven that storm surge and inland flooding cause the most hurricane-related deaths. Evacuation orders for a Category 1 or 2 storm should be based on flood or surge probability.
This precludes a large percentage of the Lowcountry population from evacuation orders. Add to this fact that most houses in the last 10 to 20 years have been built to withstand 130 mph winds. More people not in low-lying areas should shelter in place in weaker storms.
Also, in the past we have had graduated evacuations starting with a voluntary evacuation of the islands, not a hyped-up knee-jerk order for everyone to leave at once almost a week before the storm hits.
Perhaps before the next storm we should pay attention to the Waffle House hurricane evacuation algorithm, as does FEMA.
If Waffle House is open, stay home. If we really want to guard against hurricane complacency, we need to trust the governor more than we trust Waffle House.
The governor’s office must revisit evacuation criteria and make adjustments based on science and accurate data, not fear. Only then will complacency be a thing of the past.
Phil Bennett
High Battery Circle
Mount Pleasant