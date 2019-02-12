Burke High School needs a new football field, among other things. The cost of fixing flooding will be astronomical. Our roads are deplorable.
We have paid, and I emphasize we, $3.3 million to repair “the Joe.” Why not use gate money to pay for the problems at the baseball field?
I realize that if the city was so foolish as to help fund a multimillion-dollar field on shaky ground, the city should be the one to pay. But I am the city, and I don’t want my money going down an endless hole.
Somebody wake up.
C.T. Leland
Coming Street
Charleston