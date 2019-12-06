In congratulating conservationists and local government officials for their successful efforts to preserve Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, win a federal grant to help build a pedestrian-bicycle bridge over the Ashley River and limit tree-cutting along scenic S.C. Highway 61, John Zlogar noted that “these achievements are all great examples of the genius of ‘and’ versus the tyranny of ‘or.’”
“We don’t have to choose between cars or bike-ped. We can have both,” he wrote. “We don’t have to choose between development or conservation. We can have both. We don’t have to choose between roads or trees. We can have both.”
Mr. Zlogar won the Golden Pen for November for his Nov. 18 letter to the editor that struck a resounding chord. Mr. Zlogar wrote that he hoped the same kind of cooperative approach would be used in efforts to preserve the Cooper River Historic District and Four Holes Swamp and balance development of Johns Island.
“For example, here on Johns Island we can continue to be both urban and rural,” he wrote, by keeping development within the county’s Urban Growth Boundary “while the area outside the UGB remains rural.”
He emphasized, however, that it would take “both political will to resist up-zoning and conservation funds for easements” to maintain a healthy balance.
Circling back to a need to look beyond either/or solutions in favor of “and” solutions, he said he was optimistic “we can continue to make ‘and’ decisions for the Lowcounty.”
