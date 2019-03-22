Joe Church of Sullivan’s Island is the February Golden Pen winner for his letter expressing concerns about the town allowing construction debris and dirt to be dumped in a low-lying town-owned lot near the Station 16 beach path.
Mr. Church, writing in response to an editorial headlined, “Best flooding fix is prevention,” said the town’s Public Facilities Committee failed to consider documented flooding problems next to the 2-acre-plus lot before deciding to allow up to 50 truckloads of dumping there.
“In addition, no records exist of where the dirt is from or the quality of the material, which is visibly contaminated with trash and other unsuitable debris for grading,” he wrote. “Some of it comes from street sweeping, and that can qualify as hazardous waste due to high metal content from vehicular brake pad shavings and hydrocarbons.”
Mr. Church, a professional engineer, complained that the dump site had “no silt fence, no construction entry or other best-management practices required for state and local compliance,” but most importantly, “No engineering has been done to evaluate the flooding impacts.”
Also, the dump trucks “are a hazard in the residential setting, presenting dangerous situations to beachgoers, residents and especially children in the area,” he wrote.
Mr. Church said he worried the lack of planning could result in taxpayers having to pay for remediation or removing the fill material, and asked: “How can we fix flooding in our neighborhoods if the biggest contributors to flooding are public officials responsible for protecting us?”
The Golden Pen is awarded monthly, and winners are invited to an annual luncheon with the editorial staff.