Freida McDuffie, who pointed out how state lawmakers get “hot and bothered” when constituents disagree with school board decisions but are otherwise disengaged, is the winner of The Post and Courier’s latest Golden Pen for her letter published Dec. 26.
“Where have these legislators been for the last number of years as the decline of public schools throughout the state has been in the news over and over,” she asked. “Where have they been when numerous Charleston teachers and community leaders have been before the Board and Legislature requesting changes?”
Ms. McDuffie was referring to sweeping “mission critical” changes being undertaken by the Charleston County School Board to ensure equal opportunities for students across the district, something a contingent of local legislators asked the board to go slow on. After the board approved the plans, the legislators threatened to pass a law to overturn them.
“State legislators have repeatedly postponed the hard work of revising school funding formulas that will work for all public schools in the state,” Ms. McDuffie wrote. “Instead, they have managed to provide scholarships for special-needs children to attend private and religious schools, and, in 2006, passed Act 388 that resulted in a partial loss of local taxes for school funding.”
Ms. McDuffie said “last-ditch” efforts by legislators to interfere with those reforms was probably “more damaging than helpful” and urged lawmakers “to give these planned changes a chance to work.”
The Golden Pen is awarded monthly, and winners are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.