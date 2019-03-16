When my husband was diagnosed with cancer it came as a shock to our family. Our everyday routine was replaced with visits to doctors and hospitals, and there were so many decisions to make.
Living in Clover, we felt MUSC was the best place for treatment. He would need seven weekly visits for chemotherapy and radiation.
We had no idea how we would manage that logistically or financially. Then something miraculous happened. We heard about the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Charleston.
Hope Lodge is the first of its kind in the country and will be 50 years old next year. Within walking distance of MUSC, it’s composed of four Charleston single homes that have been pulled together architecturally, maintaining their charm and providing a home away from home for outpatient cancer patients.
Lodging, including a private room and bath, is free for patients and caregivers.
Hope Lodge is supported by donations, and we were amazed to see how often groups brought goodies, from paper towels, coffee and food staples to sheets and blankets.
Charleston is known for its beauty and hospitality. Hope Lodge is a prime example.
Charleston should be proud of this institution. It is saving lives.
Nancy Hester
Willow Pond Road
Clover