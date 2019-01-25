Alexander Holland, who wrote about the importance of protecting coastal streams, is the winner of the latest Golden Pen Award for his Dec. 16 letter to the editor.
The Lowcountry native, an estuarine ecologist, reminisced about bounty and diversity of tidewater creeks in his youth, but mourned that shellfish were now sometimes unsafe to eat, or “there are too few game fish or crabs in them to make fishing worthwhile.
“A main cause of these changes is uncontrolled and poorly planned coastal development, including the associated roads, parking lots and roofs … That contributes to stormwater runoff and pollution. It is also a precursor to flooding. Flooding, stormwater runoff and tainted seafood have large societal and economic impacts.”
Mr. Holland stressed the importance of educating the public about how each waterway is a part of the whole.
“Their environmental health provides an early warning of impending broad-scale degradation,” he wrote, adding that most people would do the right thing if given an opportunity.
“A critical first step for protecting our creeks and homes is to convert the science of tidal creeks and stormwater runoff into information that results in land use ordinances,” he wrote.
“ … We must fight the war to conserve our coast one creek at a time.”
