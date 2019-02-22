Mark Hetterman of Mount Pleasant is the winner of January’s Golden Pen for his letter to editor, “Marketing the future of Charleston,” in which he praised economic development leaders for helping bring a direct-to-London British Airways flight to Charleston, but questioned whether the tourism-boosting effort would balance out roughly $10 million in spending on improvements at Charleston International Airport.
“While there is no doubt that the tourism industry will get a bump from the flights, there is considerably more risk that the portion of the projected return on investment allotted to bringing business to the region will materialize,” he wrote.
Mr. Hetterman also advocated for Charleston to invest in other transportation improvements such as light rail, which has helped other cities sustain growth and land major new businesses.
“Unfortunately, as light rail dictates building development decisions across the country, Charleston clings to a significantly flawed study proffering bus rapid transit, whose ridership declines year-over-year nationwide, as the mode in which we rest our future mass transport needs.”
To stay competitive, popular and economically healthy, Charleston needs to look further into the future.
“Seeing our city where it needs to be 10 years from now is vital to its continued exceptionalism,” he wrote, concluding that Charleston “is not well served by hundreds of millions of dollars invested in a flawed mass transportation strategy.”
The Golden Pen is awarded monthly, and winners are invited to an annual luncheon with the editorial staff.