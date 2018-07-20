Fishing expedition
Who the heck does special counsel Robert Mueller think he is? He has been fishing for over a year where there are no fish. It has cost taxpayers nearly $20 million so far.
Maybe if he knocks it off he could send us a little money to build our long-awaited overpass at Maint Road and Highway 17. This is the worst intersection in South Carolina. I waited 22 minutes recently to get across in non-rush-hour traffic. If we had to evacuate quickly, it would be impossible and even cost lives.
Ernest J. Berger
Deer Point Drive
Seabrook Island