You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion

The Post and Courier provides a forum for our readers to share their opinions, and to hold up a mirror to our community. Publication does not imply endorsement by the newspaper; the editorial staff attempts to select a representative sample of letters because we believe it’s important to let our readers see the range of opinions their neighbors submit for publication.

Education letter wins September Golden Pen

MASK IN SCHOOL (copy)

Charleston County School District has established a notification process for reported positive COVID-19 cases associated with schools. Provided

September was a time of confusion and chaos for South Carolina school districts, as teachers, parents and, especially, children saw plans for the new year scrambled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Phillips, winner of the September Golden Pen award for his Sept. 18 letter, highlighted the stories of Latonya Gamble and Joyce Nesmith, both longtime community leaders, and what they were doing to help children and parents in their neighborhoods navigate new school protocols and unfamiliar technology.

Mr. Phillips wrote: “Both set about to pull together what they knew would be needed: space, computers, supplies and willing helpers. By now, on their own, both have set up free neighborhood learning centers on the order of what I think are called ‘instructional support groups.’”

The Charleston County School District indicated support for such neighborhood-level initiatives, according to Mr. Phillips.

After his letter was published, Mr. Phillips contacted the newspaper to share news that the School District had contacted one of the women about such support, with plans to reach out to the other one to work together.

Mr. Phillips ended on a hopeful note. “Latonya Gamble, Joyce Nesmith and others have been at work meeting this need. They can use all the help they can get.”

Let’s hope other helpers step up and answer his call.

The Golden Pen is awarded monthly.

Winners also are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News