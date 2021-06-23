Doomed grand oak letter wins May Golden Pen

Grand oak trees are cherished in the Lowcountry for their beauty, long life and ability to withstand hurricanes. And Charleston County is among several local governments with regulations protecting these trees, at least the larger ones. Those who want to remove such a large oak need a special permit.

A letter to the editor that raised the alarm about the sad fate of one such grand oak on Edisto Island is the winner of our May Golden Pen Award.

Fred Palm, the writer of the May 21 letter to the editor, described how the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to grant homebuilders a variance allowing them to cut down one such tree simply because it stood in the center of their undeveloped 5-acre parcel — in the precise spot where they wanted to build a home.

“It is, to say the least, disturbing,” Mr. Palm wrote. Grand trees are protected by county ordinance, “so it was shocking that this quasi-judicial body would rubber-stamp a request from the homebuilders. The decision makes no sense.”

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

According to the letter, the property owners would not change their building plans to move the house site by as little as 20 to 30 feet. The owners said they would feel unsafe with a tree so close to their new home and said they thought they might not be able to alter plans to move a septic field, although they hadn’t actually checked on that.

“Unfortunately,” Mr. Palm wrote, “the zoning board accepted their lawyer’s request to make an immediate decision.”

Mr. Palm lamented that the board — and the tree — could have waited two more weeks for more information before any final verdict. “Now, it has a death sentence.”

The Golden Pen is awarded monthly. Winners also are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.