North Charleston resident Wil Doak is the latest Golden Pen winner for his June 1 letter about the need for transportation officials to develop a regional mass transit plan before traffic congestion in the Lowcountry becomes intractable.
Mr. Doak knows something about the challenges transportation planners face in watery places. He lived in the San Francisco and Seattle areas when they were undergoing growth spurts.
Transportation planning and construction could never keep pace with increasing traffic, he wrote, and now normal commutes in those areas are akin to the kind of traffic jams the Charleston area experienced when the westbound I-526 bridge across the Wando River was closed for about two weeks in May.
“Now that we have seen the future, it is time to solve the problem before it is too late,” he wrote.
Mr. Doak suggested forming a regional public transportation commission to chart a course forward and asked, “Who will step forward and lead that effort?”
He envisioned a network of light rails and buses that would get people out of their cars and serve population centers across the metro area. Voters should look toward electing leaders who will embrace the challenge, he wrote, and “If they will not follow through, get someone else.”