Dawson contract letter wins February Golden Pen

The controversial $216,000 agreement between former Charleston County attorney Joe Dawson and County Council has spurred public outrage about the deal and the ethics behind the generous contract.

Jay Karen’s Feb. 10 letter on the subject, which raised many questions on the issue, is February’s Golden Pen winner.

His letter noted that when Dawson was being considered for a federal judgeship, he claimed to have no expected income outside the court.

“In the name of providing him a soft landing and to keep the lines of information open to Dawson as he serves his first year on the federal bench, the county writes a $216,000 check to him for independent contractor services,” Mr. Karen wrote.

“At what point did Dawson or County Council leadership realize the new contract would be, at best, ethically dubious?”

He noted that Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said it wasn’t a contract, but then raised the question, “Yet what is a signed agreement other than a contract?”

Mr. Karen noted that from all accounts, Dawson served Charleston County with great effect for 20 years but then asked why he would allow his stellar reputation potentially to be sullied as he leaves.

Mr. Karen also asked other pointed questions, such as: Did County Council receive legal advice from anyone about this pricey agreement? Is there anywhere a more quid pro quo boys’ club than Lowcountry politics and government?

The Golden Pen is awarded monthly. Winners also are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.