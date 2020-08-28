Civil asset forfeiture opponent wins Golden Pen

James Islander Gary Brown is the winner of The Post and Courier’s Golden Pen for his July 3 letter to the editor suggesting that the state do away with civil asset forfeiture and fully fund bodycams for law enforcement officers.
Civil asset forfeiture laws, which this newspaper has consistently editorialized against, enable law enforcement officers to seize any and all assets — cash, cars, boats — linked to an individual arrested in a drug crime, even in cases in which no charges are filed. Then, to have the property returned, the person has to prove the assets were bought with legally earned money. That’s often an all-but-impossible task.
Mr. Brown wrote that a June 23 article “implied that the state has been unable to fully fund bodycams,” but he discounted that notion as “disingenuous at best” in light of civil asset forfeiture laws.
“During this long overdue reckoning with law enforcement culture, policy and tactics, the elephant in the room is that even the most vocal activists have failed to effectively speak out against what has been a reprehensible and unconstitutional practice,” he wrote. “Even those acquitted or those for whom charges are dropped do not automatically have their assets returned.”
Often, those arrested cannot afford to challenge law enforcement in court and give up, and their assets are sold, with the proceeds split between prosecutors and law enforcement.
“Part of the reason there’s a lack of funding for bodycams is tied up in the allocation of forfeiture funds,” Mr. Brown wrote. “Three actions must occur:
“1. The state must fully fund bodycams for all law enforcement departments, and state law must be changed to require officers to activate cameras on every call.
“2. Asset forfeiture laws must be repealed.
“3. And the militarization of law enforcement departments must be reversed.”
