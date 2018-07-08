Remember the incidents, accidents and other stories about how officials supposedly were covering up flaws with the construction schedule of I-526? I remember well, as my wife worked in the Naval Supply Center at the Navy Yard. She worked in the same area with a lady whose husband worked as a bridge inspector with the S.C. DOT overseeing I-526.
According to her, this gentleman reported numerous flaws to upper management. He supposedly reported on cables rusting before they were installed, pouring inferior concrete, a shortage of rebar installed and watered-down pours of concrete. The problems were eventually documented in newspaper stories.
This bridge inspector mysteriously vanished. His DOT truck was found at the base of the James B. Edwards Bridge where he had parked it every day. He knew that the road and bridges had numerous defects. He has never been found. The family never had any closure about his disappearance.
Think about this when you are stuck in traffic atop one of the spans. It makes us quiver, as we knew the affected individuals.
It seems we have to push for a complete and honest audit of the DOT and other agencies involved with the issuance of contracts.
Barry Gossett
Spring Creek Road
North Charleston