Pringle Franklin of Charleston is the Golden Pen winner for her March 25 letter in which she urged people not to trim palmetto tree blooms because they help sustain the honey bee population.
“Come June, if you stand under a flowering palmetto tree and stop to observe it, you will see clusters of tiny white blossoms among the green fronds. Look more closely at the stalks of flowers, and you may spy a cloud of busy honey bees,” she wrote. “Sadly these days, fewer people have the opportunity to witness such a fascinating sight; most people don’t even know that the palmetto tree has flowers. This is because many landscapers, gardeners and even the city of Charleston’s work crews slice off the inflorescence (flowering stalk) before fragrant blooms can open their petals for the bees.”
As a hobbyist beekeeper, she urged people to let the trees bloom, “or at least delaying pruning the inflorescence until the blooms turn to seed.”
The trees are typically trimmed to avoid cleaning up the black berries that drop from the stalks in the fall, but she said there was plenty to time get rid of the stalk after the blooms are gone and before the berries ripen. Bird lovers, however, may want to let them ripen because “robins will flock to palmetto treetops by the hundreds to feast.”
“What a wasted resource,” she wrote. “Just think of the thousands of palmettos growing along our roads, at strip malls and car dealerships, restaurants and apartment villages, and countless other spaces where wild habitats have been paved and developed.”
Bees and other insects rely on palmetto blooms in the summertime.
“Honeybees and other native bees rely on nature for food ... (and) must feed from a variety of trees, shrubs and plants,” Ms. Franklin wrote. “Working as a colony, honeybees forage to collect pollen (a protein source) and nectar (a sugar source) in order to eat, rear their brood, build wax combs and produce honey. This honey is the key to their winter survival.”
She concluded by observing that “many of us ask how we can help bees survive in the face of disease, pests, pesticides, colony collapse and loss of habitat” and suggesting “a simple but meaningful action: Let your palmetto trees be as Mother Nature intended. Let them bloom.”
