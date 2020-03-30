Aviation Board dissenter wins Golden Pen

Henry Fishburne Jr., the Charleston County Aviation Authority Board member who quit in protest over the selection of County Council Chairman Elliott Summey as the new chief executive, is the winner of the latest Golden Pen for his Feb. 20 letter to the editor.
A board member since 2014 and a former Charleston City Councilman, Mr. Fishburne complained that the $290,000-per-year CEO position was not publicly advertised, no executive search was done and that Mr. Summey was unqualified. Mr. Fishburne resigned his position on the board shortly after the vote to install Mr. Summey, son of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.
“The question now before the board and the community is whether this decision should be allowed to stand,” he wrote.
Mr. Fishburne suggested the aviation board could correct course by rescinding the appointment and starting a nationwide search for a CEO. He also suggested the county legislative delegation needed to come up with a better way of selecting board members.
Additionally, “board members or a citizens group could ask outside counsel, the South Carolina attorney general or the state courts to examine the actions to determine whether the bylaws of the airport and applicable state laws were properly complied with and whether any of the members who voted on the matter were not qualified to vote because of conflicts of interest or were dual officeholders.”
Mr. Fishburne called the occasion “an opportunity to do the right thing for the right reasons” and asked if “we have the strength of leadership and political courage to do it?”
Despite widespread criticism over the hiring decision, the board did not revisit Mr. Summey’s appointment.
The Golden Pen is awarded monthly, and winners are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.