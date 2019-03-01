While it is certainly fascinating to read what “Mary Sue” consumed over a 24- hour period (Daily Digest), I would like to submit that it also borders on nauseating or, at the least, unappetizing.
Surely there is something else you could include in the Food and Dining section in a city known and loved for its culinary reputation?
I am very glad to know that John Doe had more than enough fiber in that taco to ensure a happy disposition but, honestly, I would rather read a dictionary.
Kathy Nash, R.N.
School Nurse
Mount Pleasant