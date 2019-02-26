One wonders what President Donald Trump’s reaction to the threatened massacre by Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson would have been if his kill list had included Republican leaders and Fox celebrities instead of Democrats and the news media. As it was, Trump was silent.
Trump must have had mixed feelings. On the one hand, it showed that his hateful comments about the news media, “the enemy of the people,” are working. However, it also illustrated how the FBI’s good work prevented another mass murder.
Trump has relentlessly discredited and demoralized the agency as it searches for the truth about his and his confidants’ interactions with Russia. With this arrest, the FBI demonstrated it was doing a better job of protecting Americans than the president’s wall.
The weapons Lt. Hasson accumulated in a short time illustrates why there are so many gun deaths in our country, where it’s more difficult to buy pseudoephedrine than a gun.
Michael Griffith
Harbor Creek Place
Charleston